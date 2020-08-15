Temperatures near normal over the next couple of days

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a cold front passed through northeast Wisconsin today, humidity will be comfortable. Another pleasant evening is in store for Saturday night. Low temperatures drop into the high 50s.

On Sunday, sunshine will last to close the weekend. A stray shower is possible for areas in the northwoods with high temperatures across the area in the low 80s. Breezy conditions are also likely with some gusts around 20 mph out of the west.

Monday and Tuesday will remain dry with high temperatures near normal. Next chance of rain will come on Wednesday.

