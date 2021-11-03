Temperatures on the rise heading into the weekend, staying dry for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloud cover this evening will give way to a bit of clearing late tonight. Expect chilly temperatures once again with lows in the low to middle 20s for most of the area with a light southwest wind.

Thursday: While still cool, high temperatures will be getting closer to average with most of us in the upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

By Friday the warmer air really starts to take hold as highs get back into the 50s with dry conditions continuing. Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend with lower 60s possible for many areas on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. We remain mild early next week before temperatures cool back into the 50s with a chance for light rain on Wednesday.