Temperatures on the rise this weekend

Clearing skies will be the trend Friday night as lows for much of the area dip back into the single digits. With a west wind around 5-10 mph we’ll likely have wind chills below zero early Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature a good amount of sunshine with highs that will get into the low and middle 30s. Winds will be light early in the day, but likely begin to increase by the afternoon out of the southwest. Look for an increase in the cloud cover late in the day. Mostly cloudy skies will be widespread on Sunday, but it will be a much warmer day with highs in the low to middle 40s. This will be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

A cold front will push through the area late in the day Sunday which will cool temperatures into the upper 30s on Monday under partly sunny skies. A weak system will move through on Tuesday which could bring a small chance for sprinkles or a passing snow shower. Most of the area should be dry with temperatures in the lower 40s. Highs remain in the low 40s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy conditions and then another slight rain or snow chance enters the forecast on Thursday with a high in the lower 40s anticipated. We could dip back into the 30s by next Friday.

The latest 8-14 day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues to highlight a good portion of the nation with temperatures above average for that time of the month. Precipitation is also expected to be above average across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. The combination of these two could lead to an increasing flooding threat due to melting snow and any additional rain or snow that could fall.