Temperatures on the rise to start the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Quiet weather in the forecast again as skies turn mostly clear. Lows will range from the middle 40s north to middle 50s lakeside.

Friday: Beautiful weather is in the forecast to wrap up the week. We’ll have abundant sun with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Look for a breezy and mild day on Saturday with a partly sunny sky. Highs will warm into the lower 80s with a spotty rain shower possible. We’ll keep a mention of a small rain chance again on Sunday as a front passes to the south with highs near 70.

