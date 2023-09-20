The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Fog has developed in some areas last night. We will see locally dense fog early in the morning, primarily north/west of the Fox Valley.

Other than the fog, partly sunny skies will be back Wednesday. Temperatures will be going up as summer wraps up, and you can expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees away from the lake. Dew point temperatures also increase to the lower 60s which bring on a slight heating of humidity.

Mostly cloudy skies for tonight, with less cloud cover across the northwoods. The clouds should be good for us as fog will not be as much as a concern. The low will be 58 degrees.

Partly sunny again Thursday as temperatures will be around 80 degrees! Some stray showers or a thunderstorm may pop-up in central Wisconsin in the afternoon.