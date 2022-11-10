The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Ahead of a cold front and with a southerly wind, temperatures today managed to surpass record warm temperatures. In Green Bay, the previous record was 67 degrees set back in 2016, and today we reached a high of 71 degree. This warm air today, and with a touch of humidity created enough moisture in the air for scattered thunderstorms to form.

These scattered storms will linger throughout the night with some flurries attached into the early morning, as that cold front moves through turning winds north and westerly, allowing temperatures to plunge into the 30s for the week moving forward.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with some late day snow flurries that will pick up overnight and linger all day Saturday.