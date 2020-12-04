Temperatures remain above average

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will linger especially for areas in the northwoods and Door county. Temperatures will be a little be in the low to mid 20s.

High pressure will make its way east of us on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday will start off with some sunshine with high temperatures getting into the upper 30s. A weak low will drop in from Canada on Sunday night that may give some area in the northwoods a flurry or two.

Temperatures begin the steady climb on Monday with high temperatures eventually reaching the mid 40s by Wednesday. Overall, plenty of sunshine in the forecast with drier conditions.

