The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night with spotty sprinkles or flurries possible. Lows will cool into the 20s north, with lower 30s for the rest of the area. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with spotty rain showers or snow pellets. It’ll be a chilly day with highs stuck in the upper 30s to lower 40. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

It remains cool on Wednesday with a little more sunshine in the forecast. The next round of rain arrives Thursday night as some warmer air returns to the state. We wrap up the week with mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the middle 50s. Highs will be closer to average for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and spotty chances for rain. We could then be making a run for the lower 60s early next week.