Temperatures remain cool as small rain chances move through

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will return tonight as a weak storm system passes to our south. This will bring light rain showers to southern areas late tonight. Temperatures will range from the 40s south to near the freezing mark north of Hwy. 64.

Thursday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. A small chance for rain showers will be possible with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s away from the water. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

The chance for a light rain shower will be back on Friday with more cloud cover. The weekend then starts a stretch of quiet and dry weather with highs in the low to middle 50s. It’ll remain cool early next wee as temperatures start their slow climb back into the 60s.

