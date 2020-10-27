Temperatures remain cool the rest of the week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Quiet and cool weather will be with us this evening and tonight. A weak system will bring more cloud cover to the area through the overnight. After midnight a few flurries will be possible north of Green Bay. Lows will not be as cold as Monday night with most areas in the 20s.

A southwest breeze will help bring in warmer air for Wednesday. While temperatures will still be below average, we’ll get back into the mid and upper 40s under a partly sunny sky.

Another weak system will bring more clouds and a very small chance for light rain on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler as well with highs in the lower 40s. We’ll then clear out those skies to wrap up the work week with temperatures staying on the cool side.

High temperatures finally get to seasonal levels for Halloween, but it comes with a gusty wind out ahead of a cold front. That front will drop temperatures back into the lower 40s for highs on Sunday. Dry weather holds into early next week with highs back in to the 50s for Election Day!

