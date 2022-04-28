The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will be moving through the area during the overnight with most of the region remaining dry. Lows will just be a few degrees off of our average lows tonight in the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Friday: More clouds than sun will be the rule for most of the day. A spotty rain shower can’t be ruled out early as a few peeks of sun are possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the 50s away from the water.

Scattered rain showers will be with us Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures next week look to remain below average in the low to middle 50s with a pair of systems that will bring rain to the area Tuesday and Thursday.