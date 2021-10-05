Temperatures remain mild as rain showers return late this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Some breaks in the clouds are expected through the overnight as lows cool into the 50s. Some areas of fog may develop late tonight as well especially north and west of Green Bay. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Wednesday: After some morning clouds and patchy fog we’ll see the sun return for the second half of the day. It’ll remain mild with highs in the lower 70s inland and 60s near the lake. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase from the south Wednesday night and into Thursday. Those clouds then bring our next round of rain showers which will continue at times into Friday. We should be able to sneak in a dry day Saturday with breezy conditions before another chance of rain moves through on Sunday. Highs will remain well above average early next week in the upper 60s to lower 70s.