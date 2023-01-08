The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Clouds to start the day will gradually give way to a few hours of sun late this afternoon. It’ll be a quiet day with highs reaching into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Tonight: Low clouds will likely develop through the night. This will keep temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s for overnight lows.

A mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast on Monday with temperatures remaining above average by a few degrees. A quick moving system will bring a chance for light snow showers on Tuesday, but after that, any significant storms systems don’t look too likely the rest of the week and heading into next weekend.