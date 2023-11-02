The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day Thursday as temperatures are going to start rising a bit again. Clouds will steam across our skies again with peeks of sunshine here and there. Temperatures in most communities will top out around 44 degrees. SW winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and not quite as cold with a low of 34 degrees.

Plan on not seeing a lot of sun Friday. It will be cloudy as a very weak cold front drops in from Canada, which could create a few sprinkles or as much as a light rain shower. The high increases to 49 degrees.

Saturday is now looking dry! Partly sunny conditions and 49 degrees.

Sunday appears to be a cloudy day for our next Packers game. There is a rain chance, but it holds off until the end of the day or nighttime. The high is 51 degrees.