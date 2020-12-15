Temperatures slowly climb

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures remain chilly once again for today. Highs only get into the mid 20s with plenty of cloud cover. Wind will be calm out of the east.

Tonight, temperatures barely dip from today’s high. Low temperatures in the low 20s with the small chance of some flurries along the lakeshore with winds off the water.

A high pressure system directly overhead Wisconsin on Tuesday will move east on Wednesday. This movement will cause slightly warmer air. Temperatures return to just above average in the low 30s.

Partly cloudy skies last on Thursday as the temperature climb continues. Back into the mid 30s for to upper 30s for Friday too with clouds building throughout the day.

Next small chance at snowfall will come on Friday night to go along with some breezy conditions.

