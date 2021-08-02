Temperatures start to climb

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Partly cloudy skies will work into Northeast Wisconsin as we go through the morning. In the afternoon, there is a small chance of a few isolated sprinkles west of the Fox Cities. Dew points remain comfy in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: A few clouds still around heading into the overnight hours. Low temperatures around 60 degrees.

This Week: A slight rain chance north for tomorrow as the heat and humidity start to build. Mid-week highs in the mid 80s. More rain chances move in closer to next weekend.