Temperatures stay cold to wrap up the week

High pressure passing to our south will keep our weather very quiet tonight as skies begin to clear. The clearing skies combined with lighter winds and snow on the ground will allow temperatures to fall into the single digits and lower teens by Friday morning.

Days below 10 degrees in Green Bay

A sunny start to Friday will give way to increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Our next storm system bring snow showers to the region Friday night into Saturday. Accumulations will be light, but we could see a few inches of accumulation for areas north of Green Bay.

Snowfall for Friday night into early Saturday

Flurries will be possible Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs Sunday will be in the 30s again before a cold front sweeps in from the north. This will drop temperatures through the day Sunday with gusty north winds.