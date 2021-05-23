Temperatures take a big drop Sunday, warm start to the week

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: A mild and muggy start to the day will quickly change through the afternoon as a front off of Lake Michigan drops temperatures into the 50s. This will come on a gusty northeast wind. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon.

Tonight: Skies will remain on the mostly cloudy side with a chance for showers and storms. Lows will generally be in the low to middle 50s.

Highs will be back to near 80 early to start the work week. A small rain chance is possible Monday with more widespread rain chances on Tuesday. Temperatures will then trend cooler for the second half of the week with more chances for light rain showers.

