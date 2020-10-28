Temperatures take a dip the rest of the week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A storm system passing to our north and a cold front swinging through the area tonight will bring more cloud cover to the region. A spotty sprinkle or two is also possible as lows cool into the 30s for most of the area.

Behind the cold front, cooler air will filter in for Thursday. That means temperatures will take a dip into the 30s and lower 40s for highs which is around 10 degrees below average. It will also come with a north breeze.

Sunny skies, but cool temperatures will take us through the day Friday. Halloween is looking warmer, but a bit on the breezy side under a partly sunny sky. A strong cold front will then drop temperatures into the 30s for highs on Sunday with gusty winds. A few flurries or snow showers are possible Sunday as well.

No major storm systems are in the forecast early next week with lots of sunshine and 50s in the forecast for Election Day.

