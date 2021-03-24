Temperatures trend cooler the next few days

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure moving across Wisconsin this evening will keep the clouds around through much of the night as scattered rain showers come to an end. Winds will increase this evening out of the west at 10-20 mph. Lows will cool into the 20s and low 30s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday with high temperatures near average in the mid to upper 40s. Highs could be a bit cooler right along the lakeshore. A small chance for rain arrives late in the day mainly south of Green Bay.

Friday brings more sunshine to the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some messy weather will swing through as we start the weekend before we dry out with lots of sunshine for Sunday.

Early next week highs will quickly rise back into the 50s with breezy conditions Monday. Clouds return Tuesday with a chance for rain late in the day which could mix with some wet snow by Wednesday.

