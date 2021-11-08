Temperatures trending cooler, a chance for wintry weekend weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a gradual increase in the cloud cover the night will be quiet with lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will thicken on Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the middle 50s. The clouds will signal our next storm system which will bring a round of rain to the area on Thursday along with gusty winds. Temperatures will drop quickly on Friday which will mix in a few flurries with lingering rain showers. A spotty sprinkle or flurry is possible with highs near 40 to start the weekend. We’ll be watching for another system on Sunday which could bring more rain or snow showers to northeast Wisconsin. It’ll be a chilly day at Lambeau Field as well when the Packers host the Seahawks.