Temperatures turn mild

Snow stays off to our south for most of us tonight. The only counties that will have to watch for snow will be Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac.

Patchy fog will also be possible with some warmer air aloft potentially building an inversion through the early morning hours. Low temperatures into the teens.

Fog will last into the early parts of Saturday before breaking by the afternoon. Temperatures get close to 30 degrees.

Mild air will then last throughout the entire forecasting period with temperatures running about 5-10 degrees above normal.

The next small chances of snow will come on Monday and Wednesday, but no significant accumulation is expected at this time.

