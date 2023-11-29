The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s feeling much nicer out the door today as temperatures began to rise last night. A lot of the area has also cleared out, which means morning sunshine, except for the areas to the north that hold on to some early clouds.

Clearing skies for sunshine Wednesday with a high of 39 degrees. You can plan on ice and snow melting with the conditions. There is still a bit of wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour from the west-southwest, but that wind won’t feel as bitterly cold as the last two days.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies and a low of 27 degrees.

Looks nice on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. The high returns to 39 degrees. A cold front will be shifting through, but all it will bring is added clouds and a drop in temperatures for Friday.