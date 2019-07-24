Temperatures warming up again

From Storm Team 5…

Another nice day arrives Wednesday! Expect lots of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds, highs inching upward to 85 degrees. Another mention for a stray shower is here through the afternoon and evening, but MOST COMMUNITIES WILL BE DRY. Southwest winds this afternoon from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Temperatures stay on the warm side into the weekend.

Tonight, outside of a few clouds it stays calm and comfortable with a low of 63 degrees.

Tomorrow revives the high pressure which keeps our skies mostly sunny. Temperatures return to 85 later in the day.

A cold front approaching Wisconsin on the back end of Friday will bring more clouds to the forecast along with another small rain chance. Otherwise the last day of your work week will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 84 degrees.

Saturday should turn out to be a nice day, a mix of sun and clouds. Humid weather returns with temps to 86 in the afternoon.

More rain chances kick up on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, along with a humid 82 degree reading for the high.

We could see lingering showers into Monday. Temperatures will drop a bit to 80 degrees.

Partly sunny for Tuesday with seasonal high of 78 degrees.