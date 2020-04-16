Temperatures warming up into the weekend

From Storm Team 5…

Temperatures bumping up Thursday, but it will continue to stay below normal. We’ll start off with sunshine and and gather some more clouds into the afternoon. You can expect a cool west breeze from 10 to 20 mph, and highs getting into the low 40s.

Partly cloudy skies out there tonight, plus there could be a few flakes up north. Temps drop to 28 degrees.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday as we increase highs to 46 degrees. It will feel nice as winds back off.

Saturday it gets windy again, but highs get back to the 50s! You’ll see increasing clouds during the day and an official high of 56 degrees. A cold front coming in at night will bring a chance for light rain.

A little cooler into Sunday, but still a nice day. Mostly sunny and 48 degrees.

A few more chances for light rain will be Monday and Wednesday, but nothing big that will bring downpours or more spring flooding.

