Temperatures warming up this week, a few rain chances return

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the weekend. There is a very small chance for a pop up rain shower. Highs will approach the low 70s away from Lake Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and quiet weather in the forecast during the overnight. Areas of patchy fog could develop with lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Temperatures are on the rise this week with mid-70s to start followed by lower 80s late in the week and early next weekend. A few chances for rain also return with some blustery conditions by Tuesday.

