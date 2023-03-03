The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A storm system working through Illinois and Michigan will bring us plenty of cloud cover Friday, but it will be dry! Highs a touch warmer than yesterday in the upper 30s for the afternoon.

Quiet weather tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 25 degrees.

Sky conditions will stay mostly cloudy on Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A very weak disturbance moving in during the afternoon/early evening could bring a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. Not a big impact with that, and many will miss those showers.

Sunday could bring a couple spots of sunshine, but then turn mostly cloudy again. Temperatures expected to reach the very low 40s. We will keep a close eye on a storm system that will enter our area after 6pm on Sunday night into Monday.

This next storm (Sunday night and Monday) will bring a chance for slushy snow accumulation mainly north of Appleton and Green Bay. Southern sections will be plenty warm where snow will likely not accumulate, although snow may mix in with rain.