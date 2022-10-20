A bit of a grey start to the day Thursday, and in some spots it begins with light rain/snow and graupel. Don’t worry, this won’t last long as you’ll see the clouds and showers clearing by the late morning for more sunshine! The afternoon may just have some thin clouds above with highs in the middle 50s. Winds will behave today around 5 mph out of the WSW.

Tonight brings a mix of clouds and stars. The low is 36 degrees.

Mainly sunny conditions on Friday and much warmer with our highs into the upper 60s! The only downside is gusty winds will kick in again with a SW breeze from 15 to 30 miles per hour for a portion of the day.

Saturday looks very nice with lighter winds again, mostly sunny skies, and an afternoon high in the lower 70s.

Another day in the 70s Sunday. A few more clouds than Saturday, plus a chance for a hit/miss shower late in the day.