Temps bumping up for the weekend

From Storm Team 5…

Temperatures making a big swing, starting Friday. It will be another bright day with wall-to-wall sunshine through the afternoon. The big kicker will be the winds which start to crank up from the SW at 15 to 30 miles per hour, but that is a favorable wind direction for mild temperatures as highs soar back into the 30s!

Tonight, just a few clouds out there but not as cold on the thermometer as previous nights. Winds will stay on the breezy side with a low of 21 degrees.

Sunshine will return with just a few clouds on Saturday. Very comfortable temps in the upper 30s.

If we miss the 40s on Saturday, we will likely hit them on Sunday! We could see some patchy fog in the morning as we will melt some snow through the weekend.