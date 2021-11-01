Temps drop as the new month begins

November starts and chilly air pours into the state. Monday will have plenty of morning sun with some clouds off to the north. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon as clouds thicken up a bit more. Temps are going to be around 46 degrees – but the big story will be the increasing chilly wind from the west at 10 to as high as 25 miles per hour. We will also make a mention of a flurry or sprinkle far to the north that may form from off of Lake Superior.

Clouds in the evening, then back to a clear sky tonight. The west wind will not go away completely, so temps are not expected to tank. The low will be around 29 degrees.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with more clouds to the north. Another mention of a flurry or sprinkle in the northwoods. Highs drop a couple degrees to 43. WNW winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

