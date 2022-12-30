The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After hitting a record high of 51 degrees at 11pm last night, temperatures will be falling rapidly through Friday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, so expect any standing water from the recent snow melt to freeze up. That could make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways to become slippery.

Tonight, much cooler than last night with a low of 19 degrees. Winds will be light.

A pretty nice last day of December for us on Saturday. Partly sunny and mild with a high of 34 degrees. Winds will also be light during the day. We will be keeping an eye on Saturday night where a light mix of rain and snow may form. The problem is temps will be just below freezing so any precipitation could make things slippery when folks are celebrating the new year.

Looking dry but cloudy on New Year’s Day Sunday. Nice and mild again with a high of 38 degrees for January 1st.