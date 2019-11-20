Temps finally back above average

From Storm Team 5…

Patchy morning fog and low level haziness greeting us out the door in the morning – that fog most prevalent in central Wisconsin where visibility has dropped below two miles.





For Wednesday you can expect another day with plenty of clouds, but high temperatures will be finally back above average for the first time since October 27 (23 days!). Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight, we keep relatively warm temperatures around with lows occurring this evening at 38 degrees, and rising a bit overnight. The other bit factor for tonight is the ARRIVAL OF RAIN. The timing appears to be mainly after midnight into daybreak Thursday.

A bit of a wet and breezy day on Thursday as scattered showers continue from the morning into the afternoon. Temperatures stay above freezing, and top out in the mid 40s by the afternoon, and that means the risk for accumulating snow and slippery roads is not anticipated in our coverage area. Communities far to the north may see wet snow mixing in to the rain, but it shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Rain accumulation will range from 0.5″ to 1.0″.





Colder weather returns behind this system on Friday. Mostly sunny with a high of 35 degrees.

The opening weekend of the gun-deer hunt is looking nice! There may not be much snow left on the ground, but temperatures should be relatively warm and seasonal in the upper 30s and lower 40s.