The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another cold morning as Tuesday begins but we’ll have a quick look at some sun before clouds move in and the wind picks up in the afternoon. As a warm front moves into the state, there will be a chance to see some snow showers or drizzle especially by the lakeshore and in the northern half of our area. Daytime highs come in around 30 degrees and will proceed to rise at night.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy as the wind goes from 15 to 30 mph. That wind will also take temps from 29 degrees up to the 40s overnight!

Tomorrow will be quite warm and breezy. High reach the low and mid 40s! The downside will be rain showers that develop and midday into the afternoon that will be turning over to a wintry mix as temps cool down behind a cold front.