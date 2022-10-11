The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Big time October warmth moving into Wisconsin Tuesday riding on gusty south winds. Plan on a 15 to 30 mile per hour wind by the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures getting well into the 70s away from the lake. Mid and upper 60s near Lake Michigan.

Gusty south winds continue tonight as a cold front nears. That front will bring on a chance for rain or thunderstorms after midnight. The wind and extra cloud cover will keep temps mild in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The front will pass through our area in the morning Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mainly dry in the afternoon where the sun could come out again. Then it’s the evening/overnight where a few more spotty showers may develop again to end the day. Wednesday’s high is 64 degrees.