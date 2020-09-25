Temps heat up into the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Great weather returning to us on Friday as sunshine emerges! The wind picks up from the south for a breezy afternoon around 10 to 25 miles per hour. That takes highs to the upper 70s in the afternoon, just slightly cooler by the lake.

Tonight will stay breezy as a few clouds roll back in along a cold front. That front will also bring a chance for a stray thunderstorm, with the highest chance up north. It will be a mild night with a 63 degree low.

Looking warm again on Saturday as highs climb to near 80 degrees. Any sun that makes it between the clouds might look a little hazy with wildfire smoke in the atmosphere, but it should be a nice day. Another rain chance comes at night for northern spots once again.

Sunday has about a 50/50 shot for rain, it just needs to develop. If we get that chance, it will come between the late morning and early afternoon. A cold front going by will drop highs to 70 degrees ending the weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns

Green Bay Nation: What if the Packers are without Davante Adams?

Green Bay Nation Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation Challenge or No Challenge 9/23

Green Bay Nation Top Five Tweets 9/23

Green Bay Nation: Packers vs Saints Preview

More Weather