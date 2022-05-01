The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s May now, where’s the warmth? Don’t worry… It’s coming.

Sunday will continue the trend of below normal high temperatures with low to mid 50s. A low pressure spiral in our atmosphere will cross over Wisconsin and bring clouds and a chance for some showers during the mid morning into the afternoon. A little breezy again with south/southwest winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Those showers will be pulling to the north tonight. The evening still could include a shower in the northwoods or Door County. Winds will up be around 10 to 20 miles per hour from the west. The low is 43 degrees.

Starting off the week with clouds again on Monday. If we are going to see any sunshine, it will be later in the day. The high is 56 degrees. Another rain chance will return late at night Monday into Tuesday.