Temps remaining above the normal

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warm fall temperatures continue on Tuesday! For comparison, the average high is 63 degrees – and highs today will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Across the sky will be morning clouds and more sunshine breaking through the clouds in the late afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be mostly clear with just a few clouds. Storm Team 5 is expecting some patchy dense fog to develop with the conditions overnight, light winds and lows in the 50s.

Any fog burns off in the mid morning on Friday leaving a mostly sunny sky into the afternoon. The highs go up a touch in the lower and middle 70s away from the lake.