Temps run 5 to 10 degrees above normal

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A quick moving system will be dropping a few flakes over central Wisconsin in the first few hours of the day on Monday, but there is a quick clearing line behind it which will bring lots of sunshine back. Northwest winds will be up around 10 to 20 miles per hour, and will be responsible for a cooler day than compared to the weekend. The high is set at 26 degrees.

Tonight the winds will relax, and skies remain clear overnight. The low is 12 degrees.

Winds get going again tomorrow, and this time its from the southwest from 15 to 30 miles per hour. That will bring in a warmer day at 42 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

