Temps slowly ticking upward

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Better weather incoming after rounds of showers this week, but it will be cool. As the spiraling upper low pulls away from Wisconsin on Thursday, the winds will be breezy and we will see cloud cover, although some sun will break through the clouds from time to time. High temps will bump up a touch to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight the clouds will start to break apart. With departing clouds the low will get to 33 degrees which is right around normal for nighttime temps this time of year.

Tomorrow, the skies brighten up with more sunshine and the wind will be lighter. Highs go up again to about 54 degrees.

Saturday looks nice, although more clouds will be in the sky as an area of low pressure passes well to our south. High temps will stay around 53 degrees.

The pick day of the weekend is Sunday as dry weather persists and a mix of sun and clouds.