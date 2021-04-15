Temps slowly ticking upward

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Better weather incoming after rounds of showers this week, but it will be cool. As the spiraling upper low pulls away from Wisconsin on Thursday, the winds will be breezy and we will see cloud cover, although some sun will break through the clouds from time to time. High temps will bump up a touch to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight the clouds will start to break apart. With departing clouds the low will get to 33 degrees which is right around normal for nighttime temps this time of year.

Tomorrow, the skies brighten up with more sunshine and the wind will be lighter. Highs go up again to about 54 degrees.

Saturday looks nice, although more clouds will be in the sky as an area of low pressure passes well to our south. High temps will stay around 53 degrees.

The pick day of the weekend is Sunday as dry weather persists and a mix of sun and clouds.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

More Weather