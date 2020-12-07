Temps stay higher than normal this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Pesky cloud cover will be with us again Monday as we step into the new work and school week. Although there will be more clouds than sun, the winds will be light and temps soar above average. Highs enter the upper 30s. Normal high: 31 degrees.

Tonight stays quiet with light winds and mostly cloudy skies. The low is 24 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies again for Tuesday, plus the winds will ramp up again. We’ll find highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Some of the best days this week will be Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the mid 40s. Then we’ll have to keep a close eye on the weekend as a new system will bring us our next chance for rain and accumulating snow.