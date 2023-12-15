The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thursday was sunny and 49 degrees! Although the sun gets covered up with clouds Friday, our temperatures will stay mild and well above the normal high of 31 degrees.

Friday, increasing clouds and 44 degrees. Scattered light rain will be across the far north. Southwest winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Mainly get just cloudy and mild weather for Friday night. Ongoing rain chances will be mainly north of Green Bay. Far enough north where it is cooler, snow may mix in with the rain, but snow accumulation for the counties in our viewing area does not appear to be a big deal.

Saturday will be cloudy again with a high of 44 degrees. There is a chance for spotty light rain showers, and the highest chance appears to be in the afternoon.

The back end of the storm system will be lingering on Sunday. It will be generally cloudy again but probably dry. The high is 41 degrees as temperatures stay steady from the morning until the evening.