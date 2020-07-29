Temps to drop below normal

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like a nice day out there for Wednesday, with a touch of humidity in the air but nothing too high. Lots of sunshine for the morning, followed by more afternoon clouds. Highs get to the upper 70s and low 80s along with a very light wind. The only RAIN CHANCE will be along the lake breeze, plus a weak disturbance up north could push in a stray shower – but nothing widespread or severe.

A few clouds go by tonight, but it will be dry. Light and variable winds with a low of 61 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a great day with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and a high of 77 degrees.

Sunny on Friday and 78 degrees.

Mostly sunny again on Saturday at 82 degrees. A cold front approaching Wisconsin could either bring us late day clouds, or a nighttime rain chance.

That same front bring scattered showers for Sunday. The highs fall drastically to 72 degrees to end the weekend.

