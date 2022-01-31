Temps turning mild the next few days

South winds increasing Monday takes the temps up as the new week begins! You get a mix of sunshine and clouds during the day with highs reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s in the afternoon. With the south wind, the mild air over the open water of Lake Michigan could produce extra clouds and light snow over the Door Peninsula.

Plan on a mild Monday night but a with a breezy wind. The low ONLY drops to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees as that wind continues from the south-southeast from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Some clouds and possibly a stray flurry are in the forecast.

Cloudy, windy and warm for the start of February on Tuesday. Winds southwest to west from 15 to 30 miles per hour should be able to take our temperatures on either side of 40 degrees! A cold front going by make produce some flurries or sprinkles.

