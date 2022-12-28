The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures are feeling much more tolerable this morning with mid 20s to start the day! A warm front lifting through the Midwest Wednesday and will kick up our high to 36 degrees in the afternoon as our late December thaw begins. Plan on plenty of clouds out there again.

Clouds and south winds will keep temperatures steady tonight in the mid 30s. A little cooler up north with a low of 31 degrees. The clouds may squeeze out some drizzle overnight, and where it’s cooler up north, it could become slippery. Untreated roads and sidewalks could also get slick as pavement temps remain below the freezing mark.

Quite mild for Thursday, but it will be a grey day as snow melts. The high will reach the lower 40s by the evening! Cloudy with fog or drizzle possible, plus some spots of light rain will probably develop during the second half of the day. It won’t be enough rain to cause widespread flooding.