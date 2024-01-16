The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been another brutally cold day here in Wisconsin! The arctic blast that moved in late Saturday has taken over most of the country leaving us with frigid air. Overnight, our air temp will stay pretty steady around 2 or 3 degrees with wind chill values dipping down to around -20/-25 degrees.

Tomorrow’s high will be around 9 degrees with wind chill values sitting between -15/-20 degrees.

By Thursday, we are back with highs in the double digits. We top out around 11 degrees with wind chill values between -5/-10 degrees.