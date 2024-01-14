The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a absolutely frigid end to this weekend!

Behind the massive snow storm that moved in to begin the weekend, we now get an arctic blast of air.

Notice our temps and wind chill values recorded form 6:30am this morning:

These bitter temps and feel like temps are off to our west. So naturally, with a strong westerly breeze today — with winds gusting up to 25-30 mph at times — this is the arctic air that we will continue to pull towards us throughout the next few days, leaving us with brutally cold temps.

Highs the next few days will only be in the single digits, with low temps and wind chill values well below zero.

Nevertheless, we remain in a Wind Chill Advisory until the lunch hour tomorrow.

Green Bay temps the next few days:

Today – High: 9 degrees, Wind chill: -15 degrees

Tonight – Low: -5 degrees, Wind chill: -25 degrees

Tomorrow – High: 3 degrees, Wind chill: -20 degrees

Bundle up and stay warm!