The arctic chill returns today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temps continue to fall as Wednesday morning and will level out in the teens this afternoon. The big problem is the wind which will be blustery from 15 to 30 mph out of the northwest. That should generate wind chills below zero in some communities. There could be as much as a snow flurry today under the clouds, but it will generally be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Holding onto some wind tonight as overnight lows make a tumble to -1 degree. Evening clouds will clear out which helps to get those temps down overnight. This wind chills will eventually fall in the range of -15 to -25 degrees.

Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine but it will be quite cold! The high is 11 degrees!