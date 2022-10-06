From Storm Team 5

Winds continue to be breezy tonight with partly cloudy skies. Much cooler air out there overnight with lows down into the 30s, along with the chance for patchy overnight frost. We’ll also keep an eye on the radar near Lake Michigan where there could be some lake effect showers.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds as winds slowly decrease. The chilliest day of the Fall season so far with temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s! That wind direction out of the north could continue to produce a shower around Door and Kewaunee Counties, plus some extra clouds far to the north off of Lake Superior where there might be flurries or sprinkles around the UP of Michigan.

Looks nice on Saturday. Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 60 degrees.

Seasonal on Sunday with lower 60s. For now, we will call it just partly cloudy, but we will keep an eye on a slim chance for a PM shower.