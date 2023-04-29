The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This upper level low pressure system continues to make our weekend weather miserable!

As this system wraps around and keeps our winds fairly breezy and out of the north, the chilly air remains. Tonight, temps fall to around 35 degrees. With that, liquid precip turns to mixed showers tonight, tomorrow, Monday, and even early Tuesday. Our highs reflect this as well. Sunday we only hit around 43, Monday 41, and Tuesday 48.

This system is finally kicked out of our area by late Tuesday as high pressure builds in and warmer air returns.

By the end of our upcoming work week, we will start to see above average temps for our area, and we stay with the chance for above average temps through the end of May!