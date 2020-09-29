The fall chill continues, plus showers

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The fall chill stays put as temps run below normal again Tuesday. After a quick glance at morning sun, clouds will increase into the day, eventually leading to more showers by the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected mainly in the upper 50s with a select few getting at or above 60.

There will be a break from the rain for a time tonight, but there could be some additional stray showers that go by overnight. The low is still not too bad at 45 degrees.

Breezier for Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees. We will repeat the chance for spotty rain showers during the daytime hours.

