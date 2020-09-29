The fall chill continues, plus showers

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The fall chill stays put as temps run below normal again Tuesday. After a quick glance at morning sun, clouds will increase into the day, eventually leading to more showers by the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected mainly in the upper 50s with a select few getting at or above 60.

There will be a break from the rain for a time tonight, but there could be some additional stray showers that go by overnight. The low is still not too bad at 45 degrees.

Breezier for Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees. We will repeat the chance for spotty rain showers during the daytime hours.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns

More Weather